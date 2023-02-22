Maoist top gun arrested in Andhra Pradesh for 2018 murder of TDP leaders

Maoist leader Jalumuri Srinu Babu alias Sunil, prime accused in the 2018 twin murder case of the then Araku TDP MLA and a former legislator, has been arrested from a forest area along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border following a shootout, police said.

The Maoist top gun, who is Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the banned outfit, was arrested during the gunfight between the Maoists and security forces in a forest area along the state border. The Maoist leader carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

A group of Maoists had gunned down Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma of the same constituency, also of the TDP, near Livitiput under Dumbriguda mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district along the state border with Odisha on September 23, 2018.

ASR district police chief Satish Kumar said they have recovered a gun, an IED, some explosive materials and some revolutionary literature from Srinu Babu, who is also known as Rhino within the organisation.

Srinu Babu had joined the Maoist party in 2000 and worked in Yellavaram, Gurthedu and Nandapur 'dalams' of the now banned outfit. He worked as commander of the protection squad for Maoist top leader RK, who died a few months ago. The organisation was outlawed by the Centre in 2009.

Police said Srinu Babu was involved in many offences in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

The arrested Maoist leader was produced before court and taken into police custody.

