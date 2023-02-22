Left Menu

ED searches at multiple offices of popular jewellery chain

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:37 IST
ED searches at multiple offices of popular jewellery chain
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches in several offices of a popular Kerala-based jewellery chain which has outlets in India and West Asia, a source in the agency said.

The central agency carried out the searches in several offices of the jewellery chain headquartered in Thrissur district of the state, the source said.

The searches, in connection with a money laundering probe of ED, are still going on, the source added.

