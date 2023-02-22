Left Menu

Russia says it is studying Xi's global security initiative

Russia said on Wednesday that it was studying a newly released paper on Beijing's Global Security Initiative (GSI), Chinese leader Xi Jinping's flagship security proposal. China on Tuesday released the GSI paper, which aims to uphold the principle of "indivisible security", a concept endorsed by Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:51 IST
Russia says it is studying Xi's global security initiative

Russia said on Wednesday that it was studying a newly released paper on Beijing's Global Security Initiative (GSI), Chinese leader Xi Jinping's flagship security proposal. "The positions of the two countries on the most pressing international issues coincide or are close, which the Russian and Chinese leadership has repeatedly spoken about," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharkova said in a briefing.

"The same can be said for the global security initiative," she added. China on Tuesday released the GSI paper, which aims to uphold the principle of "indivisible security", a concept endorsed by Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023