Woman in HP town sends back 'barat' at dowry demand

A woman from Bangana town of the Una district on Wednesday refused to marry a man and sent back the barat after he demanded dowry from her parents, police here said. According to a family member of the woman, she was scheduled to marry a man from Galore in Hamirpur, who, when he came with barat, demanded from her family a car, a hefty amount of money, and gold jewellery.

When the bride heard about the dowry demand, she broke the marriage immediately and sent back the barat, the family member said. A brother of the woman has lodged a complaint of dowry against the groom's family at Bangana Police Station, confirmed station in-charge, Baburam. The matter is being investigated, he added. The woman broke the marriage at a time when the preparations to welcome to barat were in full swing and all the guests were there to join the feast, the family member said. As it happens, the groom, who lives abroad, had come to house of the woman on February 19 to complete the ritual of offering chunni to the woman, but did not come forth with his demands. Nor did he do that when on Tuesday the woman's family went to his house for another ritual, the family member said.

