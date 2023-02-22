Eastern European countries jointly condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, says Polish official

All members of the Bucharest Nine, the nations on NATO's eastern flank that joined the alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War, have jointly condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, a Polish presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

"All allies agreed that they would support each other in the event of a threat," Marcin Przydacz, an adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters.

"The next point of the declaration was the condemnation of the brutal, bloody war against Ukraine, which is being waged by Russia. All members of the Bucharest Nine signed these words."

