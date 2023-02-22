Left Menu

Eastern European countries jointly condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, says Polish official

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 21:46 IST
Eastern European countries jointly condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, says Polish official

All members of the Bucharest Nine, the nations on NATO's eastern flank that joined the alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War, have jointly condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, a Polish presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

"All allies agreed that they would support each other in the event of a threat," Marcin Przydacz, an adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters.

"The next point of the declaration was the condemnation of the brutal, bloody war against Ukraine, which is being waged by Russia. All members of the Bucharest Nine signed these words."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences
Blog

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023