Charred Bodies: Police book protesters for blocking Delhi-Jaipur highway

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-02-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 21:59 IST
Police have booked around 150 people for blocking the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday while opposing the arrest of Bajrand Dal member Monu Manesa in the abduction-murder of two men from Rajasthan.

The incident had occurred during the mahapanchayat organised by Hindu groups in support of Monu, who runs a cow protection group and is among the nine people booked in the case by Rajasthan police.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 283 (obstruction in public way) of the IPC and section 8 B of the National Highway Act 1956 at Manesar police station, the police said on Wednesday.

The protest was held following claims that the Rajasthan police team was conducting a raid at Monu's residence in Manesar village.

According to a complaint filed by sub-inspector Deepak, posted at Manesar police station, about 150 persons had blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday due to which a large number of vehicles were stranded on both sides and commuters had to face a lot of problems.

The complainant has named four of the accused in his complaint. They were identified as Arun Yadav, Umed Yadav, Monu Yadav and Kailash Yadav.

A senior police officer said that action will be taken as per the law.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day.

The family members of the deceased had named five men, including Monu, in their complaint to the police. Four others were also booked later.

One Rinku Saini has been arrested, while others are on the run.

