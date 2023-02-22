Gangster, two accomplices killed in encounter with Punjab police in Fatehgarh Sahib

A gangster and his two accomplices were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in a busy market area in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

During the gunfight, one police officer sustained a bullet injury, while another got his leg fractured, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

An Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team was following Tajinder Singh Teja, and the exchange of fire took place in the main market of Bassi Pathana, officials said. AGTF chief Promod Ban told PTI that Teja opened fire when the AGTF team tried to stop him, and the police retaliated.

Teja and his unidentified accomplice were killed during the exchange of fire, while a third person, who was injured, later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, said police.

Teja was the leader of the gang which was involved in the killing of police constable Kuldeep Singh in Jalandhar last month. Kuldeep was killed while chasing four robbers who had snatched a car at gunpoint in Phillaur on January 8.

DGP Yadav said in an intelligence-led police operation at around 5:10 pm on Wednesday, AGTF team headed by Promod Ban and assisted by Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikram Brar had traced the location of accused Teja and were chasing the vehicle, in which he along with his associates was travelling.

In an attempt to escape, Teja and his associates opened fire at the police team, he said, adding that the police team fired in self-defence and during the exchange of fire Teja and his one associate were neutralized on the spot.

Police also recovered six pistols from their vehicle, the DGP said.

Ban, who is also ADGP, said Teja is a history sheeter and facing more than 38 criminal cases across the state. Teja was also handling an independent gang associated with Gurpreet Sekhon gang, he said.

Police said Teja was operating his gang in Nawanshahr and Garhshankar areas. The identity of other two deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

