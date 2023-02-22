Left Menu

Woman lodges complaint against husband for pronouncing 'triple talaq'

A 28-year-old woman here has lodged a complaint against her husband who she alleged married her only to evade rape charges and later divorced her pronouncing instant triple talaq, police said on Wednesday. She has alleged that the man identified as Sameer Ahmed, a resident of Punhana, divorced her through letters sent by post after pronouncing talaq thrice in a panchayat, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:31 IST
A 28-year-old woman here has lodged a complaint against her husband who she alleged married her only to evade rape charges and later divorced her pronouncing instant ''triple talaq'', police said on Wednesday. She has alleged that the man identified as Sameer Ahmed, a resident of Punhana, divorced her through letters sent by post after pronouncing ''talaq'' thrice in a panchayat, they said. The woman in her complaint said, ''The accused is Sameer Ahmed of Punhana who forcibly established physical relations with me in 2020. When I told my family, they talked to him and he agreed to marry me. To avoid punishment, Sameer married me on May 29, 2020, in front of both our families as per Islamic rituals, but he never took me to his home.'' ''To solve this matter, when my family members went to Sameer's house with a panchayat on January 24, 2021, he shrugged off and pronounced 'triple talaq'. Not only this, Sameer has also divorced me through letters sent,'' the victim said, adding that she waited a long time before moving to police. An FIR was registered against Ahmed and his family members under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 on Tuesday.

''We have lodged an FIR and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar.

