Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests real estate operator in Kharar over Rs 2.22 cr in dues

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has arrested a builder for setting up an unauthorised colony in Kharar in connivance with the employees of the Municipal Council, causing a financial loss of Rs 2.22 crore to the state exchequer.

Parveen Kumar, the accused, had bought six acres of land in village Khanpur in 2018 and built the colony, a spokesperson of the bureau said. For getting the maps and plans passed of this colony, he deposited only Rs 6,58,213, out of total dues of Rs 2,02,51,105.

Kumar then started selling plots to different people without getting clearance for maps or plans from the Municipal Council, or MC, thus violating the rules, said the spokesperson.

Out of all the plots sold by Kumar in his colony, maps of about only 30 plots were passed by the Kharar MC.

It was also found during investigation that the Kharar MC executive officer had in November 2021 through a notice asked Kumar to pay up arrears, but he failed to do that, the spokseperson said.

Praveen Kumar has still not submitted the complete file regarding his colony to the concerned state department to get it regularised, said the spokesperson.

From this vigilance investigation, it was concluded that the accused set up an unauthorised colony and sold several plots, causing a loss to the state of Rs 2.22 crore in dues, including interest, he said.

