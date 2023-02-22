Trio held for stealing jewellery, cash worth Rs 60 lakh

Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth around Rs 60 lakh from a house in north Delhi's Shakti Nagar, police said. According to police, an incident of house theft was reported from Shakti Nagar on February 16. A case under IPC section 392 (punishment for robbery) was registered and several teams were constituted to nab the culprits, they said. ''During investigation, CCTV footages of areas from Shakti Nagar -Subzi Mandi - Boulevard Road - Trans Yamuna - Ghaziabad - Meerut were searched and the culprits were zeroed down in Loni, Gaziabad and Lisari, Meerut,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The accused were later arrested and the stolen items were recovered from their possession, he said. PTI NIT SRY SRY

