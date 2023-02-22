Left Menu

Punjab CM asks deputy commissioners to identify properties of Pearl Group

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked deputy commissioners to identify all properties of the Pearl group, a chit fund company, in their respective districts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 23:44 IST
Punjab CM asks deputy commissioners to identify properties of Pearl Group
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked deputy commissioners to identify all properties of the Pearl group, a chit fund company, in their respective districts. Chairing a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, he said the Pearl group had committed a huge fraud with the people of the state for which it must be made accountable. Every DC must identify the properties of the group in their respective districts and submit it to the state government, Mann said, adding that a state-level list will be compiled in consonance with the directions of the Supreme Court and Justice Lodha committee, an official release said. He said the DCs and commissioners of police or senior superintendents of police must appoint sub-divisional magistrates and deputy superintendents of police as the nodal officers of their respective sub-divisions for identifying the properties. The revenue records must be checked to ensure complete transparency in the process, he said. "Red entries must be made in the revenue records so that no one is able to sell or purchase this property," he said.

The chief minister also asked the chief secretary and Director General of Police to personally supervise this work for its smooth execution in a time-bound manner.

In August last year, Mann had ordered a probe into the alleged fraud committed by the chit fund company.

The Pearls group had allegedly cheated many people in various parts of the country, including Punjab, by illegally operating different investment schemes.

Before coming to power, Mann, during his election campaign, had promised that after the formation of the AAP government, the hard-earned money of people would be returned by confiscating assets of chit fund companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
2
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
3
Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences
Blog

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

 Global
4
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance
Blog

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023