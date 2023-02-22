India reaffirms commitment to I2U2

India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to the I2U2 grouping and made a strong pitch for working towards achieving tangible progress under its framework.

India's position on boosting cooperation among I2U2 member nations was articulated by Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), in the Ministry of External Affairs, during a meeting of the business forum of the grouping in Abu Dhabi.

The grouping is known as 'I2U2' with ''I'' standing for India and Israel and ''U'' for the US and the UAE.

The business forum brought together senior private and public sector representatives from India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the US to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the business communities of the four countries.

It was the first event of this kind to take place since the official launch of the I2U2 during a Leaders' summit of the grouping in July last year.

The I2U2 is focused on driving tangible economic cooperation between its members across a range of sectors, including food security, water, energy, space, transportation, health, and technology. ''The secretary (economic relations) reiterated India's commitment to the I2U2 partnership and made a strong pitch for all stakeholders to work towards achieving tangible progress in all I2U2 initiatives, including setting up an I2U2 Innovation Centre in Gurgaon,'' the MEA said about the business forum meeting.

''In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for LiFE-Lifestyle for Environment, he urged I2U2 partners to work towards a sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyle for all,'' it said.

The MEA said the I2U2 business forum aims to become a regular platform for private and public entities from India, Israel, the UAE, and the US to convene and establish tangible joint business ventures in the grouping's core economic and technological fields.

