Telangana High Court takes up suo motu PIL on stray dogs mauling boy to death

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday initiated a suo motu public interest litigation over the gruesome incident of a pack of stray dogs attacking and killing a 4-year-old boy at Amberpet in the city on February 19.

The High Court took cognisance of a newspaper report on the incident and took it up as the suo motu public interest litigation (PIL). A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the PIL on Thursday. The court has made Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary, GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Amberpet), GHMC Veterinary Officer, Hyderabad District Collector and Member Secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority as respondents in the PIL.

The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food item when the dogs pounced on him and killed him. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the footage went viral on Tuesday provoking public outcry.

In the video clip, the canines were seen suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he fell down. He was walking alone. The unrelenting pack of strays kept mauling him even as there was nobody in sight who could come to his rescue.

The boy's father, who works as a security guard at a car service centre, had taken him and his 6-year-old daughter to his workplace located in the area.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father and others where he was declared brought dead, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials had said.

