PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2023 00:54 IST
ED arrests Jharkhand engineer in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Wednesday night arrested Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand rural development department, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes, officials said.

Ram was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a prolonged session of questioning at the agency's office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

He was picked by the agency after it launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Official sources said he was ''evasive'' in his replies and the ED will seek for his custodial interrogation after they produce him before a local court on Thursday. The agency has seized some luxury cars and SUVs too from various premises, officials said.

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work and a linked case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

