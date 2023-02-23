Hungary to start debating Finland, Sweden NATO bid next Weds -agenda

Hungary's parliament will start debating the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership next Wednesday, the agenda of next week's parliamentary session showed on Wednesday.

Finland and Sweden sought membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and have said they want to join "hand in hand", but while most member states have given the applications the green light, Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify them.

