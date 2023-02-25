Left Menu

Canada announces more than C$32 million in support for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2023 01:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 01:02 IST
Canada announced more than C$32 million ($23.5 million) in support to further strengthen Ukraine's security and stabilization on Friday, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The aid includes C$7.5 million for demining efforts and more than C$12 million to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3612 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

