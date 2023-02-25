1 killed, around dozen injured after tractor trolley overturns in UP's Budaun: Police

A 14-year-old boy was killed and about a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bisauli, Sanjeev Shukla said, ''Farm labourers were returning to their village in a tractor trolley on Friday evening when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned.'' ''Ajay Kumar (14) was killed in the incident and around a dozen people were injured,'' the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

