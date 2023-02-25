Noida: Two trucks gutted in fire at scrap warehouse

A fire broke out at a scrap warehouse near Noida early on Saturday, officials said. Two trucks were gutted in the fire reported around 12.30 am from the warehouse at Chechda village in the Dadri area, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

''Six water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze doused in an operation that lasted around six and a half hours,'' Choubey said.

No individual was harmed in the incident, the officer said. Further cooling off process at the site is underway and an inspection is being done to ascertain the cause of the fire as well as the extent of the damage.

