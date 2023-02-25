Left Menu

Religious structures on central Delhi footpath razed amid tight security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 10:54 IST
Religious structures on central Delhi footpath razed amid tight security
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Public Works department carried out a drive to demolish religious structures on a footpath in central Delhi amid tight police security on Saturday.

The drive is being carried out on the directions of the court, an official said.

A Public Works department official said, ''The drive is being carried out to remove religious structures that have been constructed on the footpath. There are court orders on this.'' Adequate number of security personnel have been deployed for the raze drive, the police said.

In an order dated September 29, 2009, the Supreme Court directed that unauthorised religious structures on public places such as roads and parks would be reviewed on a case-by-case by state and Union Territory governments concerned and appropriate steps taken expeditiously.

Delhi High Court, in an order on March 14, 2022, observed that the government concerned was ''duty bound'' to remove all unauthorised constructions that might exist on public land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023