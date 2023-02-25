Left Menu

Fisherman drowns after boat capsizes in Udupi

As their boat reached the estuarine entrance, a huge wave struck the boat and it capsized, police said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-02-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 11:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old fisherman drowned after the country boat in which he had ventured for fishing capsized due to the impact of a huge wave near Hejamady Kodi in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

The fisherman's body washed ashore on Friday evening, they said.

The boat had capsized on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Padmanabha Suvarna, a resident of Hejamady Kodi, police added.

Another fisherman, Dheeresh Bangera who was in the boat, managed to swim ashore.

The duo had left for fishing from Hejamady Kodi on Thursday morning. As their boat reached the estuarine entrance, a huge wave struck the boat and it capsized, police said. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Padubidri police station and a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

