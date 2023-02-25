Anti-tank mine found near International Border in J-K's Samba

An old anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.

The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday, a police official said.

The bomb disposal squad is on the spot and efforts are on to neutralize the explosive, he said.

