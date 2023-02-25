Left Menu

No step back from Bali agreement on Ukraine crisis: Spanish Economy Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 15:00 IST
No step back from Bali agreement on Ukraine crisis: Spanish Economy Minister
Nadia Calvino Santamaria Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Spain Minister of Economy Nadia Maria Calvino Santamaria on Saturday said G20 finance ministers should not ''go back'' on the language agreed by leaders in Bali Summit on Ukraine crisis continuing over a year.

At the last G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022, the declaration read: ''Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.'' However, some member countries held ''other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions''. Russia, which is part of G20, calls its invasion of Ukraine as a ''special military operation''.

Almost a year back Russia invaded Ukraine and leaders of the world's top 20 economies, referred to as G20, are debating how it should be addressed in a joint communique that is to be issued later in the day after conclusion of first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meeting here.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the FMCBG, Calvino said, ''I will share with you the position of Spain, which is very much aligned with the G7 position that we cannot go back on the language that was agreed by our leaders in Bali. And these has to feature in the communique since the war is right now. The single most important factor bringing uncertainty and fragility to the world economy.'' Expressing confidence in India's presidency, she said India continues to do an excellent job and will be able to find out maximum in terms of the consensus building efforts to try to have a communique.

''I cannot confirm right now what the outcome is going to be as the work is still ongoing, but we have been able to make progress on many of the open issues and the key issue regarding language on the war,'' she said.

On the issue of debt relief, she said, there are different views around the table as to how to approach it but there seems to be shared agreement on the need to include it as one of the instruments that can provide support to most vulnerable countries.

''There is a broad agreement on debt management and debt relief that these are very important instruments to provide financial support to most vulnerable countries. Discussions are ongoing and I think we are making progress on the communique with a will to ensure the multilateral framework provides clarity and certainty on how these debt management process is going to be conducted,'' she said.

Debt relief or restructuring is required for sustainence of Zambia, Sri Lanka and other countries.

Among the sticking points is China's insistence that the World Bank and other multilateral lenders share in the pain of taking debt haircuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023