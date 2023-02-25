Left Menu

Former BJP MP gets one month jail in 2015 case of blocking road

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 25-02-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 17:29 IST
Former BJP MP gets one month jail in 2015 case of blocking road
Former BJP MP from Nagina Lok Sabha constituency Yashwant Singh has been sentenced to imprisonment for one month in a 2015 case of blocking a road during a protest Special Judge MP-MLA court Abhinav Yadav on Friday held the former BJP MP guilty, and ''sentenced him to one month of ordinary imprisonment,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Noorpur police station Neeraj Sharma said.

Giving details of the case, Deputy Superintendent of police Neeraj Sharma on Saturday said that on January 10, 2015, a crowd had blocked Gohavar Chowk for around 21 hours over the proposal of including 44 villages of Noorpur and Jalilpur blocks in Amroha district.

The then BJP MP Yashwant Singh also joined the protest.

Police had registered a case in this regard against 27 persons including Singh.

