Left Menu

Cyprus court detains Syrian suspected of migrant trafficking

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 25-02-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 17:38 IST
Cyprus court detains Syrian suspected of migrant trafficking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Cyprus court on Saturday ordered the detention for six days of a Syrian man suspected of illegally bringing 21 Syrian migrants to the east Mediterranean island nation aboard a boat.

Police said the suspect was arrested after the migrants identified him as the captain of the small boat that had departed from Tartus, Syria. A Cyprus police patrol vessel intercepted the boat off the island's southeastern tip.

The migrants, who include two women and six children aged between 2 and 10, were taken to a reception center on the outskirts of the capital, Nicosia.

Cyprus authorities say the island is among the European Union member countries with the highest per-capita number of asylum-seekers.

Cyprus is among the most vocal proponents for an EU-wide migration policy that would include all bloc members taking in a designated number of asylum-seekers and expedited repatriations for migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected.

Outgoing Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told a migration conference in Athens this week that the bloc also needs to introduce checks on migrant departures in third countries and punish people-traffickers.

The overwhelming majority of migrants who seek asylum in Cyprus enter the ethnically divided island through its breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and cross a United Nations controlled buffer zone to apply in the internationally controlled south.

Cyprus says it leads the EU in the number of repatriations of migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected.

According to official statistics, some 1,172 repatriations took place in January, an almost five-fold increase from the same time last year.

Some 7,600 migrants were repatriated in all of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023