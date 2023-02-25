Left Menu

FM meets heads of World Bank, IMF; discusses debt restructuring

There have been small steps on debt restructuring side.Creditor committees have been established for some of the worst-off debtorsZambia, Chad, and Ethiopiawith varied results.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 17:49 IST
FM meets heads of World Bank, IMF; discusses debt restructuring
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a roundtable with the heads of the World Bank and the IMF and discussed the issue of debt restructuring faced by some of the countries.

The roundtable with World Bank President David Malpass and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva held on the sidelines of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here discussed the issue of debt restructuring challenges and debt vulnerabilities.

''Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman flagged the need to acknowledge today's diverse creditor landscape and build a common understanding of challenges and ways to address them,'' a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.

She called for the voices of the vulnerable and under-represented debtor countries to be heard through the G20.

''Ms@KGeorgieva, MD, IMF@IMFNews and Mr@DavidMalpassWBG, President @WorldBank called for faster debt restructuring processes and noted the debt forum was an opportunity to work together and help vulnerable countries,'' another tweet said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries were pushed into debt distress. There have been small steps on debt restructuring side.

Creditor committees have been established for some of the worst-off debtors—Zambia, Chad, and Ethiopia—with varied results. Committees for Ghana and Sri Lanka are likely to follow suit.

The scale and depth of debt issues faced in particular by many African countries require a multilateral approach from all classes of creditors, experts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023