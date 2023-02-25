Woman held for operating sex racket in Latur

A woman was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Latur city in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

She was held on Thursday after a tip off was verified through a decoy customer, he said.

One woman was rescued from the racket during the raid conducted by the police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)