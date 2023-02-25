Man held for vandalising statue of Sant Ravidas in UP's Ballia

A man was arrested Saturday for being involved in the act of vandalising a statue of Sant Ravidas in Naseerpur village here, police said. According to the police, some anti-social elements had on Friday damaged a statue of Sant Ravidas in the village under Narhi Police Station.

A complaint was filed against one Sunil Yadav in connection with the incident, who was arrested Saturday, police said.

