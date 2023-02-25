Civilian killing: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Maoist cadre in Bihar

The NIA on Saturday filed a third supplementary charge sheet against a Maoist cadre who was involved in the killing of a civilian after a ''kangaroo court'' dubbed him as a police informer in Bihar's Aurangabad district in 2018, an agency official said on Saturday.

Naresh Singh Bhokta was abducted on November 2 and taken to a ''jan adalat or kangaroo court'' where the top leadership of the CPI(Maoist) issued instructions to their cadres to kill him after declaring him as a police informer. His body was found near Badhai Bigha village in the Madanpur police station area the same day.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the case on June 24 last year. The case was initially registered at Madanpur police station in Aurangabad district in Bihar.

Earlier, the state police filed separate charge sheets against seven accused on January 26 and December 28 in 2019 and November 30 in 2021.

A spokesperson of the NIA identified the accused charge-sheeted on Saturday as Ajay Singh Bhokta, a resident of Kanaudi village in Madanpur, and said, ''investigations have revealed that he, along with other CPI(Maoist) cadres, was actively involved in the abduction and murder of the civilian''.

''Ajay is an armed cadre of CPI(Maoist) and he was arrested in the instant case on September 1 last year upon production warrant. Charge sheet has been filed against him in the NIA Court, Patna under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said the weapons used in the incident have been seized and their forensic examination has been completed.

Three vehicles used by the CPI(Maoist) cadres in the incident have also been seized, the spokesperson said.

''During its investigations, NIA has also been able to unearth the involvement of top CPI(Maoist) commanders, including a politburo member, in the conspiracy for this brutal murder, which was done to create terror in the society while propagating the false and fallacious ideology of people's war against the State," the spokesperson said.

