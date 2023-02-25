Two men found dead in field in Hoshiarpur

Two men were found in Talla village of Tanda area here on Saturday, suspected to have died of a drug overdose, police said.

A farmer noticed the two bodies in a field with syringes stuck in them, they said.

Avtar, 26, and Sahil, 22, were both locals and had been missing for the last five days, Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said.

Their bodies were sent to the civil hospital, Dasuya, for post mortem and further investigation was underway, police said. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy, said the DSP.

