Left Menu

Woman dies after being forced to drink acid by in-laws in UP

Hours before, she recorded her dying declaration before a magistrate, alleging that her in-laws forced her to drink acid as her parents failed to meet their demand for Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and a car in dowry.On the basis of a complaint filed by her family, an FIR was registered against her husband and in-laws at Nawabganj police stattion under relevant sections of the IPC.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 25-02-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 19:12 IST
Woman dies after being forced to drink acid by in-laws in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman died after her in-laws allegedly forced her to drink acid for not meeting their demand for dowry in Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Saturday.

Anjum, a resident of Udala Jagir village in the Bithri Chainpur police station area, died Thursday night. Hours before, she recorded her dying declaration before a magistrate, alleging that her in-laws forced her to drink acid as her parents failed to meet their demand for Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and a car in dowry.

On the basis of a complaint filed by her family, an FIR was registered against her husband and in-laws at Nawabganj police stattion under relevant sections of the IPC. The FIR will be transferred to Bithri Chainpur.

Superintendent of Police of Bareilly (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said this is a serious matter and the police of Nawabganj and Bithri Chainpur are investigating the matter.

Anjum was married to Iliyas of Udala Jagir village six years ago. Her sister said that Anjum visited her parents' home 15 days ago and informed them that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry and demanding Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and a car.

Anjum subsequently returned to her in-laws' house. On February 21, her family members came to know that she had been admitted to a hospital. When the family members visited, her condition was critical, so they shifted her to another hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023