Woman run over by DTC bus in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj

They fell off the scooter and his wife was run over by the bus, police said.The bus driver, who had run away after the incident, was arrested later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Manoj C said.The accused was identified as Mohit, 30, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, who has been working as a temporary driver in DTC for the last three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:16 IST
Woman run over by DTC bus in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj
A 45-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by a DTC bus in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

Renu, the victim, was hit on Friday under the Masoodpur flyover by a route number 717B DTC bus, a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj where she was declared brought dead, the officer said. She lived in Nangal Rai.

Her husband said that around 9.30 pm, he and his wife were returning from Chhatarpur and going towards NH8 on his scooter, police said.

When they reached Masoodpur Red Light, he stopped his scooter and was waiting at the signal. Meanwhile, a red DTC bus came from behind in high speed and hit his scooter. They fell off the scooter and his wife was run over by the bus, police said.

The bus driver, who had run away after the incident, was arrested later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

The accused was identified as Mohit, 30, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, who has been working as a temporary driver in DTC for the last three years. The bus involved in the incident has been seized too.

Mohit was booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Vasant Kunj South Police Station and the matter is being investigated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

