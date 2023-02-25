Left Menu

Dog, 2 bikes fall into pit after portion of road collapses in Delhi's RK Puram area

A dog and two bikes fell into a pit after a portion of a road collapsed in southwest Delhis RK Puram area, police said on Saturday. In the video, a dog sitting near the bike can be seen falling into the hole. A senior police officer said no injury was reported and the road has been repaired.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:22 IST
Dog, 2 bikes fall into pit after portion of road collapses in Delhi's RK Puram area
  • Country:
  • India

A dog and two bikes fell into a pit after a portion of a road collapsed in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday around 12.45 pm. The video of the incident is taking rounds on social media. In the video, a dog sitting near the bike can be seen falling into the hole. Another bike falls in when people arrive at the spot to take a look. A senior police officer said no injury was reported and the road has been repaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023