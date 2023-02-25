Dog, 2 bikes fall into pit after portion of road collapses in Delhi's RK Puram area

A dog and two bikes fell into a pit after a portion of a road collapsed in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday around 12.45 pm. The video of the incident is taking rounds on social media. In the video, a dog sitting near the bike can be seen falling into the hole. Another bike falls in when people arrive at the spot to take a look. A senior police officer said no injury was reported and the road has been repaired.

