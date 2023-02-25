Left Menu

Former Haryana minister among 6 given notice to remove alleged encroachment

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:24 IST
A notice has been issued to six persons including former Haryana minister Sukhbir Kataria to remove alleged illegal encroachment in around 4 acres of land here belonging to the urban estate department within 15 days, an official said.

Kataria, however, claimed that it was his ancestral land which has been with his family for the last 100 years and alleged that he was being harassed by authorities.

The land worth crores of rupees is near sector 17-18 road in the revenue estate of village Inayatpur, (Bechirag) in Tehsil Gurugram.

According to District Town Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav, the notice was issued on February 21 to Mohit Lal Kataria, Chetan Thakran, Sukhbir Kataria, Roshini Dahiya, Kulraj Kataria and Tilak Raj Kataria, residents of village Inayatpur, to remove the unauthorised construction and vacate the land.

"In reference to subject matter, it is intimated that the land approximately 3.822 acres falling in Khasra no. 16//25 of revenue estate of village Inayatpur, (Bechirag), Tehsil Gurugram is in the ownership of Urban Estate Department, Haryana and in possession of Divisional Town Planner, Gurugram.

''You have raised unauthorised construction on aforesaid land and occupied the government land illegally. Therefore, you are directed to demolish the unauthorised construction raised by your land and vacate the government land within 15 days positively otherwise necessary legal action will be initiated against you as per prevailing Act/Policy," read the notice issued by Yadav.

A senior officer of the DTP department said that the land was acquired in 1970.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav concluded an inquiry which revealed that the land is the possession of the divisional town planner and it should be vacated, the officer said.

''On the direction of the deputy commissioner, notices have been issued to the illegal occupants", said DTP (E) Manish Yadav.

When contacted, Sukhbir Kataria that the government was ''only harassing him''.

Kataria was a minister during the second tenure of the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government (2009-2014) in Haryana.

The same process to take possession of land also started earlier when he moved the court, he said, adding the next hearing into the case is on April 3.

"This is my ancestral land that has been in the possession of my family for the last 100 years. Earlier, a vigilance inquiry was also conducted and now they again started a new process but in fact, this is my parental land and not of government," said Kataria.

