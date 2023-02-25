Left Menu

Army jawan shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:50 IST
Army jawan shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
  Country:
  India

An army jawan visiting his native place was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday evening, police said.

The killing took place hours after three police personnel were killed in an encounter with the Naxalites in Sukma district of the state.

The incident in Kanker took place at a market in Useli village under Amabeda police station limits, an official said here.

Army man Moti Ram Anchla (28), a resident of Bade Tevda village in the area, was on leave.

He was visiting the market when suspected Naxalites, dressed as civilians, shot him, killing him on the spot, the police official said.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Earlier in the day, three District Reserve Guard personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Sukma district of the state.

