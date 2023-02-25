Left Menu

Ladakh LG reviews security arrangements in border areas

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-02-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 22:08 IST
Ladakh LG reviews security arrangements in border areas
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements in the border areas of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Mishra reviewed the security arrangements during a meeting with Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North-West Frontier, and Ashok Negi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Administration, ITBP NWF, who called on him at the Raj Niwas here, the official said.

Gunjyal informed about ITBP's preparedness to carry out security tasks throughout the year at the border.

The Lt Governor spoke about ensuring good connectivity, proper stocking and logistic support to the ITBP troops deployed at the forward posts in Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023