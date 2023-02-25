Prigozhin says Wagner fighters capture village north of Ukraine's Bakhmut
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 22:15 IST
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that fighters of his Wagner group had captured the village of Yahidne, just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Reuters could not independently confirm the claim, which Prigozhin made in a short audio message.
