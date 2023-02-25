Engineering student kills friend in T'gana

In a brutal murder, an engineering student here allegedly killed his friend over, as per initial suspicion, a dispute concerning a girl, police said on Saturday.

The accused and the deceased, who is also studying engineering, are fairly good friends, they said.

The incident is believed to have happened on February 17 night and the accused allegedly murdered the victim brutally by severing his head.

Though the details with regard to the motive for the murder was yet to be ascertained, it is understood that the two men were in dispute over the girl, a common friend.

The accused suspected that the deceased was getting closer to the girl, they said. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)