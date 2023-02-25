Man escapes from police custody in Delhi; held

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he escaped from police custody at Karkardooma court here where he was produced in connection with a case, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Kartik, a resident of West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi, was arrested on Wednesday on theft charges. A scooter and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, police said. ''He was taken to the Karkardooma court on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody till March 9,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said. Head constable Sanny along with Assistant Sub Inspector Yashveer took the accused to the court. Kartik then fled from the spot, the officer said. A case was registered in this connection at the Farsh Bazar police station, he said. Kartik was later arrested from a park in Mandawali. A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said, adding that a case of Arms Act was registered at the Mandawali police station and further investigation is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)