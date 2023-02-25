Jharkhand: Family of 4 killed as heavy vehicle runs over their scooter
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-02-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 23:33 IST
- India
A couple and their two children were killed as their scooter was run over by a speeding heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday night, police said.
The incident happened on National Highway 33 at Chutupalu Valley in Barlanga police station area, they said.
The bodies of the couple and their two children were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.
An investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
