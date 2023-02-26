Left Menu

Teenager dead, grandmother injured after lanter of under-construction house collapses

An FIR was registered against the construction contractor and others at the Kherki Daula police station under IPC sections 336 act endangering life or personal safety of others, 337 causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 304A causing death by negligence on a complaint by the deceaseds father on Saturday, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-02-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 00:55 IST
Teenager dead, grandmother injured after lanter of under-construction house collapses
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager was killed and his grandmother was seriously injured in Nakhrola village here after a lanter of an under-construction house fell on them, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered against the construction contractor and others at the Kherki Daula police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) on a complaint by the deceased's father on Saturday, they said. The deceased has been identified as Aditya (15), a police officer said. According to the complainant Naresh Kumar, contractor Jai Prakash installed the lanter on Friday. "My mother Santosh Devi (55) was cleaning a drain in front of our house Friday evening. My son was standing besides her when the lanter fell on them. With the help of villagers, we took both of them to a nearby private hospital.

''My mother was discharged after treatment and my son was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where he died during treatment late Friday night. The contractor is responsible for my son's death,'' Kumar said. Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station said the incident is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023