Clash between two groups in UP village leaves four injured
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 26-02-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 08:32 IST
Four people were injured in a clash over land in Sirora village of the district, police said Sunday.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar, said that two groups in the village clashed on Saturday and some shots were also fired. Police have arrested a man and his son for opening fire during the clash.
