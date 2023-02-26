Left Menu

Orissa HC quashes govt's proposal to allow Graduate Constables, CI Havildars to investigate cases

The Orissa High Court has quashed the state governments proposal to allow the investigation of certain cases by qualified Graduate Constables and Criminal Intelligence CI Havildars of police.A bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra on Friday while hearing a writ petition quashed the Odisha governments proposal.The bench said This court has no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that the Police circular Order No 393 dated 21.05.2022 conferring power of investigation on constables and CI Havildars is unsustainable in law.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 26-02-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 11:23 IST
Orissa HC quashes govt's proposal to allow Graduate Constables, CI Havildars to investigate cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has quashed the state government's proposal to allow the investigation of certain cases by qualified Graduate Constables and Criminal Intelligence (CI) Havildars of police.

A bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra on Friday while hearing a writ petition quashed the Odisha government's proposal.

The bench said ''This court has no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that the Police circular Order No 393 dated 21.05.2022 conferring power of investigation on constables and CI Havildars is unsustainable in law. Therefore, the same is hereby quashed.'' The Odisha government had earlier approved the proposal to allow Graduate Constables and CI Havildars to investigate certain petty offences under certain Minor Acts having punishments of up to 3 years, like The Odisha Prevention of Gambling Act-1955, The Odisha Fire Works and Loud-Speaker (Regulation) Act-1958, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act-2015, motorcycle theft, cases under Excise Act and other local Acts The decision was taken, after a proposal in this regard was given by then DGP RP Sharma on January 27, 2018 which was approved by the Odisha Government.

The Constables and Criminal Intelligence Hawaldars were given a charge to visit crime spots, investigate facts and circumstances of the case and take measures for the recovery and arrest of the offenders, sources said.

After 4 to 5 weeks of institutional training at any recognized police training institution, they were supposed to be given field training in the police station for a period of at least 45 days. After completion of the training, they would undergo an examination to qualify to get the power of investigation.

A writ petition was filed by Minaketan Nayak and others in the high court challenging the state government's order to allow investigation of certain cases by qualified Graduate Constables and Criminal Intelligence (CI) Havildars of police.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023