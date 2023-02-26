Man shot at in J&K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 11:24 IST
Terrorists shot at and injured a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.
The terrorists fired upon the man in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning hours, they said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
