Man shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama: Police
Terrorists shot dead a man aged about 40 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said.
The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.
''Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market,'' the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.
They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.
''There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,'' police said.
