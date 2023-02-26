Left Menu

Drug menace: Thane authorities directed to inspect closed chemical firms, take action against ganja cultivation

The Anti-Narcotics Committee in Maharashtras Thane district has directed authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies and take action against the cultivation of ganja and poppy seeds, officials said on Sunday.Additional Commissioner of Police Crime Ashok Morale held a meeting with senior officials of various departments on Friday to discuss steps to check the cultivation of narcotics and drug trafficking in the district, an official release said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 12:47 IST
Drug menace: Thane authorities directed to inspect closed chemical firms, take action against ganja cultivation
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Committee in Maharashtra's Thane district has directed authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies and take action against the cultivation of ganja and poppy seeds, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale held a meeting with senior officials of various departments on Friday to discuss steps to check the cultivation of narcotics and drug trafficking in the district, an official release said. He directed the authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies. Morale also directed the district agriculture officer to coordinate with the anti-narcotics cell and local police to take action against the cultivation of ganja and 'khus khus' (poppy seeds), the release said. The official also directed the authorities to hold training sessions on various aspects of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). He also directed postal department officials and courier companies to report to local police about any suspicious parcels and initiate action in coordination with the police. The official also directed the police to initiate action against those facing two or more cases under the NDPS Act, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023