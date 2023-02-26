Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability - TASS

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia. The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.

