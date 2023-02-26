Left Menu

4 killed, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan province of Pakistan

26-02-2023
4 killed, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan province of Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least four people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion inside a market in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday morning, police said.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso told Dawn newspaper that the blast occurred in the Rakhni market area when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle exploded.

Barkhan Station House Officer (SHO) Sajjad Afzal said the injured persons were moved to a nearby hospital.

The official said a police team had reached the site and cordoned off the area for further investigations.

Unverified videos making the rounds on social media show volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast.

Mangled motorcycles and charred vegetables can be seen strewn about on the road.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

“Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity,” he said.

“Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won’t allow anti-state elements to succeed,” the minister stated, promising that the government would adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

Bizenjo also directed officials to provide the best medical care to injured people and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.

The Balochistan province has experienced a surge in violent incidents in recent months, including bombings and targeted attacks, leading to heightened security measures and public safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the blast and sought a report from the chief minister.

