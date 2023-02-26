Left Menu

Reports: Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy, about 30 dead

PTI | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

The Italian coast guard has spotted about 30 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy's mainland, RAI state radio reported Sunday.

Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula, RAI said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday.

It said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.

Coast guard and other rescue services were not immediately available for more details.

