Left Menu

UK deputy PM Raab: Hopeful for good news on Brexit deal in days, not weeks

But the protocol effectively created a border in the Irish Sea for some goods moving from Britain because it kept Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods. That has disrupted trade and the delicate political balance in the region, preventing the formation of its power-sharing government.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 14:24 IST
UK deputy PM Raab: Hopeful for good news on Brexit deal in days, not weeks
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was hopeful for good news within days, not weeks, on a deal with the European Union to resolve problems with post-Brexit trading rules applied to Northern Ireland.

"Hopefully there'll be good news in a matter of days, not weeks," he told Sky News. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Sunday Times newspaper he was "giving it everything" to get a deal done.

As part of its 2020 agreement for leaving the EU, Britain reached an accord with Brussels known as the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid imposing politically contentious checks along the 500 kilometre (310 mile) land border with EU member Ireland. But the protocol effectively created a border in the Irish Sea for some goods moving from Britain because it kept Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

That has disrupted trade and the delicate political balance in the region, preventing the formation of its power-sharing government. It has also exposed fault lines in Sunak's own Conservative Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023