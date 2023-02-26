Former militant among three held with drugs worth crores in J-K's Poonch
Three alleged drug peddlers including a former militant were arrested along with three kilograms of suspected heroin near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, a police official said.
Three packets, each weighing one kilogram, were smuggled from across the border and seized from the possession of the former militant and two of his associates in the Degwar sector in a joint operation by police and the Army, the official said.
A case has been registered against the three and further investigation is on, the official said.
He said some more arrests and recoveries are expected based on the disclosure of the arrested person.
